Tags: senate | foreign | aid | ukraine | israel | gaza | taiwan

Senate Passes $95 Billion Aid for Ukraine, Israel, Gaza 70-29

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 08:09 AM EST

The Democrat-led Senate has passed a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and Taiwan, amid growing doubts about the legislation's fate in the Republican-controlled House.

The lawmakers approved the measure in a 70-29 vote that exceeded the chamber's 60-vote threshold for passage and sent the legislation on to the House. Twenty-two Republicans joined most Democrats to support the bill.

"It's certainly been years, perhaps decades, since the Senate has passed a bill that so greatly impacts not just our national security, not just the security of our allies, but the security of western democracy," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

The legislation includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and deter aggression by China.

It would also provide $9.15 billion in humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine, and other conflict zones around the globe.

The Senate vote occurred before sunrise, after eight hardline Republican opponents of Ukraine aid held an overnight marathon of speeches that dominated the chamber floor for more than six hours.

Democrat President Joe Biden has been urging Congress to hurry the new aid to Ukraine and U.S. partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, for months. After Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, he also requested funds for the U.S. ally, along with humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

Ukrainian officials have also warned of weapons shortages at a time when Russia is pressing ahead with renewed attacks.

Both houses of Congress must approve the legislation before Biden can sign it into law.

Schumer said he believes the measure would receive the same strong bipartisan support if it came to a vote in the House.

But the bill appears to face long odds of getting to the floor of the House, where Republican Speaker Mike Johnson faulted it for lacking conservative provisions to stem a record flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Dead on Arrival?

"In the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters," Johnson said in a statement issued late Monday.

"America deserves better than the Senate's status quo," said Johnson, who has suggested in the past that the House could split the legislation into separate bills.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the chamber's No. 2 Republican, said it was not clear what Johnson would do.

"The House, I assume, is going to move on something. Obviously, they're going to address Israel," Thune said.

Hardline Republicans predicted that the Senate legislation would be dead on arrival in the House.

"The bill before us today ... will never pass in the House, will never become law," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said in an early morning floor speech.

Republicans have demanded for months that the foreign aid bill include border restrictions.

But a bipartisan border deal, negotiated over the course of months, ran afoul of most Senate Republicans after it was rejected by Donald Trump, the party's leading White House candidate.

Schumer stripped the border security language from the bill last week.

Trump, who hopes to use the border issue to unseat Biden in the November election, has since turned his criticism on the foreign aid bill, saying on social media that aid to U.S. allies should instead take the form of loans.

Aid to Ukraine faces powerful headwinds in the House, where Trump's interests hold greater sway with Republicans who control the chamber by a thin majority.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
The Democrat-led Senate has passed a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and Taiwan, amid growing doubts about the legislation's fate in the Republican-controlled House.
