Vulnerable Senate Dems Wary of Plan for Gaza Refugees

By    |   Thursday, 09 May 2024 02:44 PM EDT

Senate Democrats facing tough reelection campaigns released cautious responses this week to the Biden administration's plan of allowing Palestinian refugees into the United States.

Top administration officials reportedly are considering using the United States Refugee Admissions Program to allow Palestinians with familial ties to the U.S. who have fled to Egypt to come to the U.S.

Lawmakers from Montana and battleground states such as Ohio, Nevada, and Pennsylvania gave lukewarm responses to the proposal when contacted by Politico on Thursday. Several said the administration should focus on ending the war and securing the release of hostages taken by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

"I've been clear that allowing anyone to enter the country without being properly vetted and going through a legal process undermines our national security," Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., told Politico. "And that neighboring countries in the region including Egypt and Jordan should play a leading role in taking in refugees."

Said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: "The administration should be focused on reaching an agreement that ends the fighting, frees the hostages and gets much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza."

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., noted the importance of freeing hostages, saying she is "focused on ensuring the safe release of hostages held by Hamas and am closely monitoring the current negotiations."

"At the same time, more must be done to reduce civilian casualties and provide humanitarian assistance, which is why I'm encouraged to see the dramatic increase in aid being delivered in Gaza," Rosen said.

A spokesperson for Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., told Politico that Casey "is focused on supporting Israel as it prosecutes its war against terrorist Hamas leaders, getting the hostages home, and ensuring Israel fulfills its obligation to prioritize humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. He believes U.S. focus should be on these three goals right now."

