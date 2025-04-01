Bipartisan Bill Would Protect Greek Life on Campuses

A bipartisan bill being unveiled in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday would protect Greek life and other single-sex social groups from attempts by college administrations to integrate them, The Daily Caller reported Tuesday.

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., are introducing the Freedom of Association in Higher Education Act of 2025 to codify the rights of college students to join single-sex groups without fear of being singled out by a DEI-fueled administration, according to the report.

Further, the bill would also prevent universities that receive federal funding from attempts at integrating fraternities and sororities or other single-sex groups, according to the report.

"Students should be free to form and join single-sex organizations like fraternities and sororities without facing punishment," Banks told the Caller. "This bill protects students' freedom to associate, uphold tradition and choose the communities they want to be a part of."

Harvard, in 2018, instituted sanctions against students in single-sex clubs, later rescinding the penalties in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's Bostock ruling in 2020.

"I cannot imagine my college experience without my fraternity brothers. As a first-generation student in a completely new environment, having a strong community to lean on was essential. I'm proud to support this bill to protect students' access to Greek life, since no student should be penalized for finding a home away from home," Gallego told the Caller.

Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., is expected to introduce a companion bill in the House, according to the report.