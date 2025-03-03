Senate Confirms Linda McMahon to Lead Education Department

The Senate voted Monday to confirm former wrestling executive Linda McMahon as the nation's education chief, a role that places her atop a department that President Donald Trump has vilified and vowed to dismantle.

McMahon will face the competing tasks of winding down the Education Department while also escalating efforts to achieve Trump's agenda.

Already the Republican president has signed sweeping orders to rid the United States’ schools of diversity programs and accommodations for transgender students while also calling for expanded school choice programs.

At the same time, Trump has promised to shut down the department and said he wants McMahon "to put herself out of a job."

The Senate voted to confirm McMahon 51-45.