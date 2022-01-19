As Senate Considers Big Tech Bills, Schumer Fields Alleged Conflicts of Interest

The New York Post broke a story on Tuesday that the two daughters of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are on the payroll of Big Tech as he oversees antitrust legislation that would seek to tackle the market share of the Silicon Valley giants if forwarded.

Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist at Amazon, the Post reported, citing state records. Her sister, Alison Schumer, works at Facebook as a product marketing manager.

Further, Jessica's husband, Michael Shapiro, worked at Google's Sidewalk Labs from 2017 to 2019, the Post reported. He left in 2021 for a job at the Department of Transportation.

"When you put together the amount of money Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi made off tech with the fact that Leader Schumer's two kids work for giant tech companies, Democrats are going to have a very hard time explaining if major legislation doesn't move forward this session," a progressive operative told the outlet.

"It's not just a messaging problem — it also raises substantive concerns," they continued. "If you were a judge with a kid who worked for Facebook, you'd recuse yourself from the case."

Schumer's spokesman Angelo Roefaro told the outlet that there was "no basis" for the narrative that the New York Democrat has a conflicts of interest.

All eyes will be on the majority leader as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act is forwarded through the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill aims to prohibit companies like Amazon from "self-preferencing" their content.

A source close to Schumer told the Post said he will almost certainly back the bill once the committee process is completed.