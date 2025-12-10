Senate Stalls Bill to Fast-Track Vets Into Supply Chain Jobs

A nationwide labor crunch in ports, rail yards, and trucking is colliding with renewed frustration on Capitol Hill as the Senate continues to sit on legislation designed to connect veterans with thousands of open supply-chain jobs.

The bipartisan TRANSPORT Jobs Act (H.R. 3055) sailed through the House unanimously in September, but the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee has yet to act, leaving employers short-staffed and veterans stuck navigating licensing and credentialing barriers that supporters say are unnecessary and fixable.

According to Military.com, the bill would require the Department of Transportation to publish a public "Veteran to Supply Chain Employee Action Plan" within 30 days of enactment, with input from the Departments of War, Veterans Affairs, and Labor.

The plan would lay out why veterans struggle to enter port operations, trucking, rail, warehousing, and logistics roles; identify where shortages are most severe; and recommend concrete steps the federal government can take to remove obstacles.

Industry groups say veterans are a natural fit for the work and that America is leaving talent on the sidelines while supply chains remain under pressure.

"Nearly 1 in 6 rail employees is a veteran, yet many returning heroes are unaware of the opportunities available in the industry," Jessica Kahanek, a spokeswoman for the Association of American Railroads, told Military.com.

She said discipline, safety, and teamwork — standard in military life — match the demands of railroading's "24/7 mission-driven work."

But advocates say civilian systems often fail to credit military experience, forcing veterans into time-consuming and costly credentialing loops.

Michael Haynes of Long Island Cares, which runs a major veterans resource program, said many former service members have the skills but can't get past civilian job descriptions or requirements that don't translate their training.

"Meeting civilian requirements is one of the biggest hurdles," Haynes told Military.com, pointing to practical problems like transportation and cost.

In many areas, simply getting to work without a car is difficult. And obtaining a commercial driver's license can be a financial wall for low-income veterans.

Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., the bill's sponsor, has focused on licensing and credentialing as the most immediate barriers.

Veterans often performed tasks in uniform that mirror civilian roles, Barrett has argued, yet still must pay for duplicative certifications to qualify for the same work once they return home.

A spokesperson told Military.com that Barrett is working to get the bill to President Donald Trump's desk quickly.

A local report from WHMI emphasized the same point, describing the measure as a way to "knock down barriers" and help veterans translate logistics, transportation, and operations experience into stable careers while meeting critical workforce needs.

The American Trucking Associations also backed the bill, calling trucking "a source of good-paying jobs for veterans" and urging swift enactment.

Federal labor data continues to show persistent openings across freight movement and warehousing, and supporters say the solution is right in front of Washington: Stop burying veterans in paperwork, recognize the training they've already earned, and fill the jobs that keep goods moving to factories, stores, and homes.