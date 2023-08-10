×
Tags: sen.timscott | gopprimary | 2024 | gopdebates

Sen. Tim Scott Plans to Sign RNC Loyalty Pledge

By    |   Thursday, 10 August 2023 06:21 PM EDT

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, plans to sign a loyalty pledge to support the party's eventual nominee, Axios reported Thursday.

When he signs, Scott will join Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in supporting the Republican National Committee's initiative.

It's the last requirement for prospective candidates to qualify for the nationally-televised debate on Aug. 23, on top of hitting at least 3% in two national polls or one national poll and two polls from early nominating states.

Candidates also need at least 50,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 unique donors from 20 states or territories, all precepts of which are required no later than 48 hours before the debate.

However, three candidates – former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former President Donald Trump – have not officially declared their intent to sign the RNC pledge.

"They want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn't support for president. So right there, there's a problem." Trump told Newsmax host Eric Bolling in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

"There are people on there that I wouldn't have," he added.

But RNC Chairwoman Ronn McDaniel has defended the pledge's implementation numerous times, stating last month on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" that she expects everyone to sign it.

"I think we should all be hopeful that we have a robust debate that outlines what Republicans are looking to do to save our country versus the disaster of [President] Joe Biden," McDaniel also informed Van Susteren.

Politics
sen.timscott,gopprimary,2024,gopdebates
2023-21-10
Thursday, 10 August 2023 06:21 PM
