Tim Scott to Newsmax: Conservative Minorities Face 'Bigotry' From the Left

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax that "the most interesting and provocative nature of race today is the bigotry that comes from the left," particularly toward conservative minorities.

Scott joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday to discuss his new book, "America, A Redemption Story," detailing his life journey from growing up impoverished and without a father in the home to becoming a U.S. senator.

"It doesn't matter whether you're Hispanic, a woman, or African American. The truth is, that what the national media wants today is to make a caricature of people, and you have to stay in your lane to avoid their criticism and the backlash that comes from even your own community," Scott stated.

The South Carolina lawmaker pointed out how, under then-President Donald Trump, historically Black colleges flourished, and the unemployment rate for minorities reached an all-time low.

"Why is it that the folks in the progressive community forget the fact that it was the Republican Party, with majorities in the House and Senate and White House, that lowered unemployment rates to the lowest ever for African Americans, Hispanics, and Asians? Seventy-year low for women, and a 50-year low for the overall population?" Scott asked.

"Why is it that the left refuses to recognize the amazing progress brought to you by the great opportunity party?" he continued. "But they find such disdain, such disgust for those of us who refuse to fall in line and march to their orders."

Scott acknowledged a run-in with Trump regarding his controversial comments in the wake of the Charlottesville, Virginia, riots in 2017 but said that they turned the disagreement into joint action to create tax opportunity zones for disadvantaged areas.

"He didn't change his position — I don't think. I didn't change mine — I know for sure. But what we did agree on was looking for a way to work together to help those who may have been offended," Scott said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!