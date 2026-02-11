Sen. Tillis Accuses Trump Admin of 'Political Lawfare'

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., on Wednesday accused the Trump administration of politicizing an attempt to charge Democrat party figures with crimes connected to a video they posted telling military service members they should disobey orders.

After a grand jury declined to approve the charging request, Tillis wrote that, "Political lawfare waged by either side undermines America's criminal justice system, which is the gold standard of the world."

The Justice Department's charging request met with a roadblock from Washington D.C. grand jurors, who refused the attempt to charge Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

The case is being prosecuted by Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

"Thankfully in this instance, a jury saw the attempted indictments for what they really were. Political lawfare is not normal, not acceptable, and needs to stop," Tillis wrote.

Slotkin spoke out against the pushback from the administration over the video.

"Facts matter little, but the threat matters quite a bit — the threat of legal action; the threat to your family; the threat to your staff; the threat to you," she told The New York Times.

Kelly remains the target of disciplinary action by the administration.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a formal letter of censure against Kelly and is attempting to downgrade the senator's retired Navy rank and retirement pay tied to the video.

Tillis has been at odds with President Donald Trump since before announcing last June that he would not seek reelection to a third term.

Tillis voted against the "big, beautiful bill," Trump's signature domestic policy proposal, after raising concerns about its potential effects on Medicaid, as reported by Politico.

He also called for the removal of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

In addition, Tillis urged increased congressional coordination following Trump’s stated interest in expanding U.S. involvement in Greenland.