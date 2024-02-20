×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sen. rick scott | kamala harris | duty | preside | mayorkas | impeachment | trial

Rick Scott Calls on Kamala Harris to Preside Over Mayorkas Trial

By    |   Tuesday, 20 February 2024 10:03 AM EST

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., encouraged Vice President Kamala Harris to "fulfill" her "constitutional duty" by presiding over the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The House last week voted to impeach Mayorkas 214-213. The next phase is a trial in the Senate, where the Democrat-led chamber is expected to quickly dispose of the case and exonerate Mayorkas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement last week that Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., would preside over the trial.

But in a letter to Harris on Tuesday, Scott called on the vice president to perform the duties.

"As Vice President, the Constitution directs that you also serve as the presiding officer of the U.S. Senate," Scott wrote. "Although Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has publicly stated he intends for President Pro Tempore Patty Murray to preside over the upcoming impeachment trial of Secretary Mayorkas, I write to encourage and invite you to fulfill your constitutional duty to serve as the presiding officer of Secretary Mayorkas's impeachment trial."

Scott reminded Harris that President Joe Biden appointed her as the "border czar" three years ago.

"In accepting that appointment, you acknowledged a need 'to deal with the root causes' of the flows of illegal immigration across our southern border," Scott wrote. "As such, you should be keenly interested in learning whether a high-ranking member of your administration is one of those 'root causes' through his willful and persistent refusal to enforce our country's immigration laws, frustrating the very core function of your role as President Biden’s 'border czar.'"

House Republicans impeached Mayorkas on two articles: willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law regarding immigration and border security, and for breach of public trust regarding the state of the southern border. 

No Democrats voted to impeach and three Republicans voted against.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., assigned 11 impeachment managers to present the case before the Senate. The House is expected to deliver the charges Feb. 28.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., encouraged Vice President Kamala Harris to "fulfill" her "constitutional duty" by presiding over the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
sen. rick scott, kamala harris, duty, preside, mayorkas, impeachment, trial
332
2024-03-20
Tuesday, 20 February 2024 10:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved