Rick Scott Calls on Kamala Harris to Preside Over Mayorkas Trial

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., encouraged Vice President Kamala Harris to "fulfill" her "constitutional duty" by presiding over the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The House last week voted to impeach Mayorkas 214-213. The next phase is a trial in the Senate, where the Democrat-led chamber is expected to quickly dispose of the case and exonerate Mayorkas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement last week that Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., would preside over the trial.

But in a letter to Harris on Tuesday, Scott called on the vice president to perform the duties.

"As Vice President, the Constitution directs that you also serve as the presiding officer of the U.S. Senate," Scott wrote. "Although Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has publicly stated he intends for President Pro Tempore Patty Murray to preside over the upcoming impeachment trial of Secretary Mayorkas, I write to encourage and invite you to fulfill your constitutional duty to serve as the presiding officer of Secretary Mayorkas's impeachment trial."

Scott reminded Harris that President Joe Biden appointed her as the "border czar" three years ago.

"In accepting that appointment, you acknowledged a need 'to deal with the root causes' of the flows of illegal immigration across our southern border," Scott wrote. "As such, you should be keenly interested in learning whether a high-ranking member of your administration is one of those 'root causes' through his willful and persistent refusal to enforce our country's immigration laws, frustrating the very core function of your role as President Biden’s 'border czar.'"

House Republicans impeached Mayorkas on two articles: willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law regarding immigration and border security, and for breach of public trust regarding the state of the southern border.

No Democrats voted to impeach and three Republicans voted against.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., assigned 11 impeachment managers to present the case before the Senate. The House is expected to deliver the charges Feb. 28.