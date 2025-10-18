GOP Sen. Paul Joins Effort to Block Trump Drug Strikes

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul has joined two Democrats in an attempt to block the military strikes ordered by President Donald Trump on drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean.

Paul joined Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who is leading the move along with Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in introducing a resolution in the Senate to stop the use of military forces without congressional authorization, according to Newsweek.

Rand published a repost a week ago on social media that included the text, "A terrorist is whoever the executive branch decides to label one." It also showed the text, "the president does not have authority to unilaterally blow suspected drug smugglers to smithereens."

Trump took little time to react with a post of his own.

"Whatever happened to "Senator" Rand Paul? He was never great, but he went really BAD! I got him elected, TWICE (in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky!), but he just never votes positively for the Republican Party."

Trump added, "He’s a nasty liddle’ guy, much like "Congressman" Thomas Massie, aka Rand Paul Jr., also of Kentucky (which I won three times, in massive landslides!), a sick Wacko, who refuses to vote for our great Republican Party, MAGA, or America First. It’s really weird!!!"

Newsweek reported that Trump has authorized strikes on what the administration said it had verified as drug-smuggling boats going back to early September.

An estimated 27 smugglers have been killed in the strikes.

Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth have overseen the positioning of troops, a submarine, and surface warships to stop smugglers from bringing drugs to the U.S.

Trump has also put the Central Intelligence Agency into motion to track down drug operations inside Venezuela.

Venezuela’s United Nations Ambassador, according to Newsweek, has characterized the U.S. as a "killer prowling the Caribbean" and has pleaded for U.N. action to stop Trump’s actions.

The Senate resolution, if approved, would require the administration to pull military and intelligence assets away from actions involving Venezuela unless Congress authorizes the activity.

A similar resolution failed a week ago in the Senate on a 48-51 vote.

Trump contends he is saving American lives.

He posted on Saturday, following the latest takedown of a "submarine" run by "narcoterrorists," that "At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution."