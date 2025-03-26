Sen. Kennedy: Hard to Fathom Democrats' 'Loon Wing'

Sen. John Kennedy told Newsmax on Wednesday there is a growing segment of congressional Democrats that fit into what he calls the "loon wing" of the party.

The Louisiana Republican told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that those who say outrageous things are helping the Republican majority in Congress prepare to get even larger.

"I think the Republicans' secret operation, secret weapon, ought to be called Operation Let Them Speak," he said.

Kennedy said that in many ways, some Democrats in Congress have hit rock bottom, and while it might help the GOP, it does nothing to help the nation.

"I mean, it's good. All this is great for the Republican Party. All this lunacy. But it's bad for America. And I wish they'd stop it. But, you know, just from a political standpoint, you never interfere with your enemy when he's kicking his own [expletive]," he said.

Kennedy agreed that a recent example of what he was talking about was Rep. Jasmine Crockett, R-Texas, who labeled Republican Gov. Greg Abbott "Gov. Hot Wheels." Abbott is paralyzed and uses a wheelchair.

Kennedy said most Americans understand what is happening and that the spoken word means something. "But you can figure all this out. And we saw them figure it out in the last election."

Kennedy says personal reflection never hurt anyone, especially in the political world.

"When I say my prayers at night, I ask God, don't let me hate. You're entitled to your opinion, and I'm entitled to mine. The difference between me and many of the loon wing of the Democrats is that I trust the American people to figure it out on their own."

