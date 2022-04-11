Alleged Federal Impersonators Warned About FBI Raid

Two men accused of impersonating federal law enforcement officers were allegedly warned in advance of the FBI’s recent raid on their apartment, according to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

In a court filing, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves claimed that the two suspects, Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, attempted to receive commissions to work as armed special police officers and refuted "the court’s question about whether the defendants conducted legitimate business as special police officers [SPOs]," saying, "the answer is a resounding no."

The prosecution claims that the two "presented themselves as armed law enforcement agents and possessed illegal weapons and ammunition … and other tools of law enforcement and covert tradecraft [that] far exceed the scope of SPO licensure, further evidencing the lengths of their deception and demonstrating their dangerousness."

In the filing, Graves claims that "Taherzadeh was tipped off" that the FBI was investigating, and after he "was informed of the government’s investigation last Tuesday, it appears that he and/or Ali tried to conceal evidence of their crimes by shipping it out of their apartment complex."

Federal agents found shipping materials in one of the defendants’ apartments and a witness, a U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officer identified only as "Witness 3," received a package a few days later that contained cases for various firearms. Graves notes that the package’s "return address on the label was 'USSS' and corresponded to Ali and Taherzadeh’s apartment complex."

The filing adds, "Notably, at the time that these items were shipped, the government was conducting constant surveillance of the defendants and their apartment building, which they almost never left. The government believes that the defendants may have been aware of this surveillance and thus, that shipping the evidence was their attempt to remove evidence without the government’s detection."

Graves notes that the package also included several cigars, which "is consistent with the prior pattern and practice of providing federal law enforcement agents with gifts and items of value, and suggests that Taherzadeh and/or Ali shipped the package to the USSS uniformed division officer in an attempt to corruptly enlist him in secreting evidence."