Secret Service Agent Tried to Sneak Wife on Trump Support Plane

The Secret Service is investigating after an agent tried to smuggle his wife onto a support plane accompanying President Donald Trump on his trip to Scotland, a reporter for RealClearPolitics said.

The agent, based in Dallas, is a new trainee, Susan Crabtree wrote on social media. The agent had been written up multiple times for misconduct at the D.C. area's Rowley Training Center, Crabtree said.

The agent flew his wife to Maryland, and she received the official Secret Service briefing at the hotel and rode the bus to the distinguished visitor lounge at Joint Base Andrews before she was discovered and told to leave, five Secret Service sources told Crabtree.

The agent "can wash out if held to proper standards, according to two sources in the Secret Service community," Crabtree wrote.

In a statement, the Secret Service said it was investigating.

"The U.S. Secret Service is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse — a member of the United States Air Force — aboard a mission support flight," the Secret Service said.

"The aircraft, operated by the U.S. Air Force, was being used by the Secret Service to transport personnel and equipment. Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight. No Secret Service protectees were aboard and there was no impact to our overseas protective operations."