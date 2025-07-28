WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: secret service | agent | wife | trump | scotland

Secret Service Agent Tried to Sneak Wife on Trump Support Plane

By    |   Monday, 28 July 2025 02:33 PM EDT

The Secret Service is investigating after an agent tried to smuggle his wife onto a support plane accompanying President Donald Trump on his trip to Scotland, a reporter for RealClearPolitics said.

The agent, based in Dallas, is a new trainee, Susan Crabtree wrote on social media. The agent had been written up multiple times for misconduct at the D.C. area's Rowley Training Center, Crabtree said.

The agent flew his wife to Maryland, and she received the official Secret Service briefing at the hotel and rode the bus to the distinguished visitor lounge at Joint Base Andrews before she was discovered and told to leave, five Secret Service sources told Crabtree.

The agent "can wash out if held to proper standards, according to two sources in the Secret Service community," Crabtree wrote.

In a statement, the Secret Service said it was investigating.

"The U.S. Secret Service is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse — a member of the United States Air Force — aboard a mission support flight," the Secret Service said.

"The aircraft, operated by the U.S. Air Force, was being used by the Secret Service to transport personnel and equipment. Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight. No Secret Service protectees were aboard and there was no impact to our overseas protective operations."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Secret Service is investigating after an agent tried to smuggle his wife onto a support plane accompanying President Donald Trump on his trip to Scotland, a reporter for RealClearPolitics said. The agent, based in Dallas, is a new trainee, Susan Crabtree wrote on X.
secret service, agent, wife, trump, scotland
237
2025-33-28
Monday, 28 July 2025 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved