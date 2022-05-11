×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: second gentleman | doug emhoff | vice president | school | bomb | threat | arrest

Teen Arrested for Alleged Bomb Threat During Doug Emhoff School Visit

douglas emhoff smiles during a town hall style debate
Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff (Jason Connolly/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 May 2022 11:09 PM

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat to a high school in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, coinciding with the visit of Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

D.C. police announced the arrest Wednesday, with the original incident taking place three months ago at Dunbar High School on the city's northwest side.

On Feb. 8, Emhoff was at Dunbar High for an event honoring Black History Month.

Emhoff had been in the school's museum for roughly five minutes, before a member of his security detail approached him saying, "We have to go."

The nation's second gentleman was subsequently ushered out of the building and into his waiting motorcade.

The Dunbar students and educators were also instructed to leave the school. There was an even an audio announcement of "Evacuate the building."

On that February day, Katie Peters, Emhoff's acting chief of staff and communications director, tweeted out:

"U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty. Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work."

After everyone was evacuated, D.C. police swept Dunbar High with dogs to find any explosive devices. However, no bombs were found, and individuals were able to re-enter the school.

Police have not publicly identified the charged teenager, who is still a minor.

Authorities said Wednesday the investigation remains active.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat to a high school in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, coinciding with the visit of Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.
second gentleman, doug emhoff, vice president, school, bomb, threat, arrest, teen
250
2022-09-11
Wednesday, 11 May 2022 11:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved