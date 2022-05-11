Teen Arrested for Alleged Bomb Threat During Doug Emhoff School Visit

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat to a high school in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, coinciding with the visit of Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

D.C. police announced the arrest Wednesday, with the original incident taking place three months ago at Dunbar High School on the city's northwest side.

On Feb. 8, Emhoff was at Dunbar High for an event honoring Black History Month.

Emhoff had been in the school's museum for roughly five minutes, before a member of his security detail approached him saying, "We have to go."

The nation's second gentleman was subsequently ushered out of the building and into his waiting motorcade.

The Dunbar students and educators were also instructed to leave the school. There was an even an audio announcement of "Evacuate the building."

On that February day, Katie Peters, Emhoff's acting chief of staff and communications director, tweeted out:

"U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty. Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work."

After everyone was evacuated, D.C. police swept Dunbar High with dogs to find any explosive devices. However, no bombs were found, and individuals were able to re-enter the school.

Police have not publicly identified the charged teenager, who is still a minor.

Authorities said Wednesday the investigation remains active.