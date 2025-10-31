Duffy: Expect More Flight Disruptions as Shutdown Enters Day 31

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday he expects more flight delays in the coming days as the government shutdown hits its 31st day.

"Coming into this weekend and then the week after, I think you are going to see even more disruptions in the airspace," Duffy said to Fox News.

On Thursday, air traffic control staffing shortages snarled flights at Orlando; Dallas/Fort Worth; and Washington, D.C., airports.

The shutdown has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers to work without pay.