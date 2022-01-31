×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Supreme Court | scotus | biden | senate | supreme court

Senate Judiciary Chair Durbin: Some in GOP May Be Open to Biden SCOTUS Pick

Senate Judiciary Chair Durbin: Some in GOP May Be Open to Biden SCOTUS Pick

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 31 January 2022 07:55 PM

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Monday that several Republicans that he contacted regarding President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick may be open to confirming the nominee.

''I've spoken and texted to several Republican senators that I think may be open to the idea, no promises made, of considering a Biden nominee for the court. What I basically said to them is we're going to make the nominee available and certainly any materials and information you need so that you can draw your own conclusion as to whether she is worthy of your vote,'' Durbin stated.

Biden has said that he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Durbin said that he spoke to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the committee's ranking member, with whom he says he has a ''good working relationship,'' and that ''I told him that there will be no surprises as far as I was concerned, and I would never stab him in the back.'' 

Durbin added that he also spoke with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, but declined to name others he had spoken to, saying that ''I will tell you that my list is longer than you would initially imagine. And it's based on my observation of members of the committee and working with them and my hopes that some of them will be open to making this a bipartisan majority.

''That's my goal. I want to make this a bipartisan vote for the filling of this vacancy. I think it is not only good for the Supreme Court. It's good for the Senate,'' he said.

Durbin downplayed the idea that Republicans could delay the nominee's confirmation by possibly skipping the committee vote, saying: ''I think they will accept their constitutional responsibility in the process. There may be one or two dissenters on their side, but most of the senators feel on both sides that this is a moment where we need to do our constitutional duty.''

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Monday that several Republicans that he contacted regarding President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick may be open to confirming the nominee.
scotus, biden, senate, supreme court
326
2022-55-31
Monday, 31 January 2022 07:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved