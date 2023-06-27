Sen. Rick Scott: Socialists Not Welcome in Florida

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is "warning socialists and communists not to travel to Florida."

He issued his warning in a Tuesday tweet, adding: "They are not welcome in the Sunshine State."

In an accompanying video, he said: "Let me give you a travel warning: If you're a socialist, communist, somebody who believes in big government I would think twice — think twice if you're thinking about taking a vacation or moving to Florida. We're in the 'free state' of Florida. We actually don't believe in socialism."

He said Floridians actually know people who have lived under socialism.

"It's not good," he said. "It's not good for anybody. If you're thinking about it, if you're thinking about coming to Florida and you're a socialist or communist think twice. We like freedom, liberty, capitalism — things like that."

It's not the first time Scott has warned of the dangers of socialism.

"If we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to socialism, we don't deserve to govern, he said in a March, 2022, column for The Wall Street Journal: "Most Republicans in Congress agree, but many live in fear of speaking the truth in Washington."