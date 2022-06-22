×
Tags: scott | senate | trump | desantis

GOP Senate Campaign Chief Scott Neutral in '24, Thinks Trump Will Run

Rick Scott
National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott, R-Fla. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 June 2022 04:26 PM

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott told Newsmax Tuesday morning he would be neutral in a 2024 Republican presidential contest that included Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"The voters are going to decide," he said.

But the Florida senator does think Trump will make another presidential run in two years.

"He hasn't asked me, but you have to assume he's going to run," Scott told a press breakfast in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, "He hasn't said he's not. Has he given any interviews with you guys suggesting he's not going to run?"

Scott also said he talks to the former president "every two or three weeks, mostly about the races. He loves politics."

Trump, noted Scott, "is interested in the Senate races. He's tried to be helpful. As you know, he's endorsed in a lot of races. He's been helpful on the fund-raising for the NRSC."

The former Sunshine State governor also revealed that "my wife and I had dinner with him and Melania [Trump] at Mar-a-Lago. My wife doesn't talk about politics, so we talked about other things."

Asked by the Monitor's Linda Feldmann whether he believed Joe Biden was the legitimately elected president, Scott shot back: "Yes. Absolutely."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

