Scott Pruitt Slams Biden: Making US Less Energy Independent

President Joe Biden has made the United States much less independent on the energy sector, former Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt said on Sunday.

Talking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770AM, Pruitt said, “it’s really disappointing to see in such a short time that this particular administration has done more to unravel and change direction with respect to Americans having control over its own destiny with respect to energy as opposed to being dependent on people they don’t know, they can’t see, and can’t touch.”

Pruitt stressed what he considered the absurdity of Biden’s policies, including his rejection of the Keystone oil pipeline.

"This approach is so inconsistent. So hypocritical," Pruitt said. "Of saying no at home to the American people, and saying yes to those people you don’t serve, who are not the American people. For the betterment of Europe, [Biden’s] answer [for a new pipeline] was yes. But for Americans, the answer was no. It makes no sense whatsoever. It creates instability. It creates uncertainty. It creates higher gas prices.”

The former EPA administrator also harshly criticized Biden‘s overall economic policies, telling “The Cats Roundtable” that, “you can’t be for big government, big taxes and big bureaucracy and be for the little guy. And that’s exactly what this administration is. They’re for big government. They’re for big taxes. And they’re for a big bureaucracy. You can’t go out and advance that and at the same time say you are for the little guy.”

Pruitt said that the arguments over Biden’s policies are central to two different ways of approaching the role of government.

“Do we want government to be our decision maker? Do we want government to be telling us what we should drive? How we should power our homes?… Do we want that type of relationship with our government?” Pruitt said. “Or do we want freedom?…do we want the ability to be self determined and independent and with that comes risk.”

He emphasized that "the American people have always been about … risk. And risk being rewarded. And we’re living in a country today where we are being told by people in Washington DC that risk will no longer be rewarded. That success is going to be punished.”

Pruitt compared this approach to “what was so exciting during the past four years [of the Trump administration, where] you had independent gas producers and [others] in the energy sector generally that were expanding” and providing additional jobs and a stronger eceonomy by doing so.