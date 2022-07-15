Rep. Scott Perry to Newsmax: Biden Energy Policy 'Schizophrenic'

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's energy policies are "schizophrenic" and "not in America's best interest."

Perry told "American Agenda" that Biden is "hoping that both the Saudi royal family as well as the American people either aren't paying attention or have a very short memory. As you said, President Biden sought to make Saudi Arabia a pariah and now he's going over there, hat in hand, asking them to produce more oil."

He continued, "At the same time, [Biden is] working with their nemesis, Iran, on reviving the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and I would think if you're the Saudis, you would say, 'Well, why don't you just produce more oil or more gas since you have more than we do, and how do you come over here looking for concessions from us on human rights and on some kind of peace agreement, so to speak, and concessions on that when you're dealing with the largest terrorist state on the planet, which is Iran.'"

Perry said, "I just think that it's not going to be very fruitful. You can probably understand why he puts America's interests in peril. You know he's going there asking for them to produce more oil, refine more oil, while we just closed down six refineries in the United States and the president has sold our strategic portions of our strategic oil reserve to China.

"It's schizophrenic at best and it's certainly not in America's best interest to make the decisions that the president is making on our behalf."

