Rep. Scott Franklin to Newsmax: Biden 'Not Up to the Job' With Afghanistan

President Joe Biden's contradictions about the possibility of chaos occurring after the United States pulling its troops from Afghanistan show "he's not up to the job of being commander-in-chief," Rep. Scott Franklin told Newsmax Thursday.

"We should have planned for it and clearly a month ago, he felt like it wasn't a possibility," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report. "It looks like all the intelligence was showing that it was."

In July, Biden said "the likelihood there's going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely" in remarks about the pullout.

But on Wednesday, while being interviewed by ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Biden blamed the quick Taliban takeover on the failures of the Afghan military and said the "idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens. I don't know how that happened."

Franklin said the nation needs to learn if the intelligence being received by the White House and Biden was "actually sound or not" and what the military leaders did with that intelligence.

"But at the end of the day, President Biden is the captain of the ship and he's run the ship aground," said Franklin. "He's ultimately responsible, regardless of what he was, or wasn't told by his leaders, so he bears full responsibility for this."

He said he also finds it "disgusting" to hear Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin say that the United States may not have the capability to remove Americans and allies from Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

"We absolutely have a capability," he said. "We fought our way into that country before and we can do it again if we have to, but no matter what we have got to get our American citizens out of there right now."

Meanwhile, Franklin said he is encouraged that there will be a congressional investigation about the Afghanistan situation and he believes it will be bipartisan, as "we're all extremely frustrated on both sides of the aisle."

"This is the kind of thing that America can't afford, not only in Afghanistan, but it sets the tone about how we are reviewed by our allies and our adversaries around the world," said Franklin. "We cannot further bungle this any more than it has, but it's been disastrous on so many levels."

