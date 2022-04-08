2 GOP Senators Seek Ban on Federal Funding for Amnesty International

Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., have introduced a bill aimed at stopping Amnesty International from receiving taxpayer funds because of the organization's stance on Israel.

"This legislation follows reports that Amnesty International, which has received more than $2.5 million in federal funds over the past two decades, is utilizing its platform as an International Non-Governmental Organization to foster and disseminate false, antisemitic reports attacking Israel, America's strongest ally in the Middle East," said a statement from Scott's office.

An Amnesty International report, released on Feb. 1, was titled: "Israel's Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity." The Coalition for Jewish Values condemned it calling the report ''antisemitic" and a ''litany of shameless lies."

Scott said: "Amnesty International has proven itself to be a sham of a 'human rights' organization that perpetuates antisemitic propaganda and refuses to hold the world's dangerous and genocidal regimes accountable, like Communist China, Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

"Just last month, the Amnesty International USA Director said, 'We are opposed to the idea that Israel should be preserved as a state for the Jewish people.' Under no circumstances should American taxpayer dollars subsidize this or any organization that continually acts against U.S. interests and demonizes our great ally, Israel.

"My bill will cut off Amnesty International from federal funding and relief programs and make it abundantly clear that the United States will not support the radical left's dangerous anti-Israel agenda. I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting this important bill."

Braun added: "Israel is such an important ally to the United States, and an organization that uses its platform to undermine their sovereignty should not be receiving U.S. taxpayer funds."