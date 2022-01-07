Sen. Rick Scott: Biden Lied About Vaccine Mandates

Sen. Rick Scott is blasting President Joe Biden and calling him a liar when it comes to the COVID-19 battle.

The Florida Republican's comments came in a Friday tweet as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about Biden’s coronavirus mandates.

Scott wrote: "In battling COVID, all we see from Joe Biden is lies & failed leadership. His unconstitutional, job-killing vaccine mandate is the clearest example. For the sake of American workers & job creators, I hope the Court strikes down this gross federal overreach."

In a statement released by his office, Scott said: "Throughout his campaign and much of his first year in office, Joe Biden, his administration, and Democrats in Washington repeatedly promised the American people that they would never impose a vaccine mandate. They lied. It’s another broken promise, just like their broken promise not to raise taxes on hardworking families, and I’ve been fighting against this unconstitutional, job-killing vaccine mandate from the very start.

"Biden and the Democrats’ broken promises have been devastating for American families and our economy at just the moment that we need economic momentum most. This is a fact and the reason why a bipartisan majority of the U.S. Senate voted last month to strike down this vaccine mandate on private businesses and workers."