Rick Scott: Biden, Harris Must 'Stop Avoiding' Border 'Crisis'

Sen. Rick Scott, in a statement released by his office, says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris must travel to the southern border and "take real steps" to stem the flow of migrants.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris are more than willing to travel abroad, but they can’t be bothered to visit our own border where a crisis they created is raging," the Florida Republican said.

"More than 180,000 illegal aliens tried to cross our southern border last month, threating our national security and the safety of American families. This has to stop. Biden and Harris need to stop avoiding this crisis, stop laughing off this threat, get down to the border and take real steps to address securing the border. American families deserve better."

And in a Thursday tweet, Scott wrote: "As the crisis at our southern border rages on, @VP laughs it off. Her failure to visit the border & address the crisis she & @POTUS created is shameful.

"It’s time the Biden admin takes this crisis seriously & secures the border NOW."

His comments came as the Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that 180,034 migrants were encountered trying to get into the U.S. at the southern border with Mexico in May.

In May 2020, there were just over 23,000 migrant encounters at the border and about 144,000 in May 2019, Fox News reported.

On Tuesday, Scott had slammed the vice president saying that "she’ll do anything to avoid taking responsibility and showing real leadership."