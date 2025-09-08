Bessent Forecasts 'Substantial Acceleration' in 4th Quarter

The U.S. economy will "see a substantial acceleration" in the year's fourth quarter, which begins in October, predicted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent, in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, said President Donald Trump's administration will "push through with the economic policies" that he ran on and "will set the economy right."

He added, "I believe by the fourth quarter we are going to see a substantial acceleration."

Bessent also cast doubt on the recent jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the first released by the agency since the firing of its previous leader after a poor jobs report at the beginning of August.

"We believe that good policies are in place that are going to create good, high-paying jobs for the American people," Bessent said, adding, "Austan Goolsbee, who's head of the Chicago Fed and probably the most partisan person at the Federal Reserve in leadership, came out and said, 'I don't know if these numbers were that weak. I don't know if I'm going to vote for a cut in September because it may have something to do with the immigration deportation.' So this is why we need good data."