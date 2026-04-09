Bessent: Law Needed to Bring Crypto Under US Regulation

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Congress to swiftly pass the bipartisan CLARITY Act, arguing that the United States risks losing its global financial leadership without a clear regulatory framework for digital assets.

In a guest column published in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Bessent framed cryptocurrency and blockchain technology as no longer "a niche experiment," noting that the market has reached trillions of dollars in value and is now integrated into payments and financial infrastructure.

He warned that regulatory uncertainty in the U.S., particularly overlapping jurisdiction between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has driven innovation overseas to jurisdictions such as Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

The CLARITY Act, now advancing in the Senate, aims to resolve that ambiguity by defining when digital assets are securities or commodities, establishing registration pathways for exchanges and intermediaries, and imposing disclosure, custody, and anti-money laundering requirements.

According to the Senate Banking Committee, the legislation is designed to "replace uncertainty with clarity," strengthen enforcement against fraud, and prevent collapses similar to FTX by bringing the industry under consistent federal oversight.

Bessent argued the bill is essential to complement the Trump administration's earlier "GENIUS Act," which created a regulatory framework for dollar-backed stablecoins.

That law marked a significant step toward integrating digital assets into the U.S. financial system by reinforcing the dollar's role in blockchain-based transactions.

Together, the two measures reflect a broader Trump administration strategy to incorporate digital currency into the government's financial architecture while maintaining U.S. dominance in global markets.

"The promise of [GENIUS] can't be realized without [CLARITY's] support," Bessent argued.

"With stablecoins gaining a regulatory foothold, the next frontier is the financial infrastructure they power: tokenized assets, decentralized exchanges and new means of capital formation," he continued.

The approach centers on promoting dollar-denominated stablecoins, encouraging domestic blockchain development and establishing clear legal rules to attract investment and innovation to the United States.

Supporters say the CLARITY Act would extend that effort by governing the broader digital asset ecosystem, including tokenized assets and decentralized finance, while safeguarding national security through stronger anti-illicit finance provisions.

Critics have raised concerns about risks to the financial system, but lawmakers behind the bill contend it strengthens, rather than weakens, investor protections and regulatory authority.

Bessent cast the legislation as a pivotal test of U.S. competitiveness, arguing that failure to act could cede leadership in financial innovation to other countries.

"The U.S. didn't become the world's financial center by hesitating," he wrote, calling on Congress to "finish the job" of modernizing financial regulation for the digital age.