Lasee: EVs Won't Bring Climate Justice, Only Economic Hardship

There I was in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, talking to the sales manager about electric cars, and he quoted Klaus Schwab, the leader of the World Economic Forum, "You will own nothing and like it."

Big government and car makers are colluding with our money to make us lease electric cars (EVs) rather than buy them.

They want to kill the used car market.

There won’t be any resale value on a 10-year-old electric car with a battery that has lost its range and costs $10,000 to $30,000 to replace.

EVs lose their resale value at almost double the rate of gasoline-powered cars.

They cost more to buy and sell for less in the future if you can resell them at all.

They aren’t a good deal for consumers on limited budgets.

Most EVs come with a 100,000-mile, 10-year warranty on their batteries.

The warranty ends about the time the $10,000 to $30,000 battery does. After a year, he told me they replaced the $28,000 battery on warranty because of a fuel cell failure.

EV insurance rates are higher. Insurance companies scrap EVs with damaged batteries because they are dangerous and cost too much to repair.

In the future, we are supposed to lease an EV for three or four years rather than buy it.

Then turn them back in to be leased again.

After being fully tax depreciated with a battery that is almost obsolete, the car company will "shred" them.

If you drive double the average number of miles, as my wife does to take our son to school and pick him up, you will pay double the lease rate.

And you will not own a car with residual value to sell in the future.

I asked the sales manager:

So what about poor people?

Young people?

How will they own a car?

What about the single mom working hard to take care of her kids and get to work; what will she do?

He replied, "The elites don’t care about them."

Take a bus or an Uber to work, to her kid’s school, the grocery store, and doctors’ appointments?

Furthermore, what about an average family with a couple of teenage or college-age kids? Can they afford four EV leases and triple electric rates? Of course not. How will their kids get to practices, school, work, and social events?

This is the Great Reset, the global elites, totalitarians in Europe, Democrats, and large corporations are forcing on us. Whether we like it or not. The great reset is opposed by the majority of those who know about it. It is creeping up on us, like a harmful fog.

The Great Reset includes: making our energy more expensive, limiting fertilizers and energy use, putting farmers out of business, and killing off cows. Anti-human is at its core. Elites will pay to make themselves exempt. It will be a nightmare for us regular people.

Just one aspect of the great reset is taking away regular people’s ability to own cars and our freedom of movement. Because EVs will be too expensive and gas cars will be regulated out of existence.

All for the wrongheaded fight against CO2, which is necessary for life on earth, and each human exhales with every breath, all eight billion of us. Wait until you are the carbon they want to reduce.

CO2 feeds the world, greening earth and increasing crop harvests everywhere. A NASA study tells us the earth has become 30% greener over the last 40 years, new forests are growing, and the edges of deserts are naturally greening because of the increasing CO2.

Most plants grow better at triple the current 425 ppm of CO2 in the air. It will take 200 years for CO2 to double, which is not soon enough for plants, animals, and people who need to eat.

Most of CO2 caused warming has already happened, and water vapor is the most abundant, important GHG, at 20,000 ppm. Water vapor dwarfs the minor player CO2 at 425 ppm. Methane, at 2 ppm is a tiny player in warming and is helping to cool the upper atmosphere.

It would be hard to convince us water vapor is evil and must be controlled. Like they have falsely done with CO2.

How will people pay to charge their EVs when electric rates triple over the next 10 years?

Yes, that is what the Democratic climate cultists will do to us.

Force us into unaffordable electric cars. Then crank up the cost of electricity.

Robbing people with low incomes of their ability to have a car at all.

Forcing the poor and median income people to walk, bike or use non-existent electric buses and trains, which, by the way is another huge public expense coming out of tax-payers pockets.

Remember, our national debt is on track to balloon to $50 trillion over the next 10 years.

And the Democrats have a considerable spending list.

They don’t care about the ever-increasing interest payments and future inflation this will cause because they are climate cultists that falsely prioritize climate over people and fiscal sanity.

We need to stop electing those who care more about the climate cult than us and our families’ future.

There is no climate justice for those who cannot afford the freedom for a better life, an affordable car with affordable fuel to give them their independence to move freely and better their lives.

Frank Lasee is the President of Truth in Energy and Climate and a former Wisconsin state senator.