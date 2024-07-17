Schumer's Office Issues Comment on Conversation With Biden

A spokesperson for Sen. Chuck Schumer's office issued a statement on Wednesday night addressing an ABC News report that the majority leader had pressed President Joe Biden to exit the presidential race.

As the statement read, there was no denial of a conversation, but there was also no confirmation that Schumer, of New York, had bluntly addressed the campaign exit issue with Biden.

It read: “Unless ABC’s source is Senator Chuck Schumer or President Joe Biden the reporting is idle speculation. Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden on Saturday.”

Sources say Schumer has told Biden there appears to be no path forward for him at this juncture in the election.

Multiple Democrat lawmakers, donors and other political figures have been pressing for Biden to step aside after a disastrous debate performance last month against former President Donald Trump. At age 81, the oldest president in U.S. history has come under fire over concerns that his age, mental acuity, and health now cast a shadow over his bid to win a second four-year term.

Some have openly voiced doubts that he can defeat Trump, let alone serve out a full term.

Biden, for his part, has indicated he is committed to running, and that nothing short of a medical report urging him not to run would convince him to do otherwise.

He is the Democratic presumptive nominee, and plans are afoot to confirm his candidacy in a virtual roll call of delegates ahead of the party's political convention next month.