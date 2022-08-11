Ex-NY Times Editor: Bosses Wouldn't Run Sen. Tim Scott's Op-Ed Without Schumer's OK

A former New York Times opinion page editor says her bosses refused to run an Op-Edfrom Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., without approval first from Senate Majoirty Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Bari Weiss, who resigned from the Times two years ago after she said she was bullied for her political views, made the comments Wednesday on her podcast, ''Honestly with Bari Weiss.''

Scott was on the show to discuss his time in the Senate and his life, according to Mediate.

Weiss detailed what happened when Scott submitted an Op-Ed on police reform.

''Well, here's what happened. I was at The New York Times and you or your staff sent in an Op-Ed about the bill and why it fell apart, and this is the part I'm not sure if you know,'' Weiss began.

''There was a discussion about the piece and whether or not we should run it. And one colleague, a more senior colleague said to a more junior colleague who was pushing for the piece, 'Do you think the Republicans really care about minority rights?'''

''And the more junior colleagues said, 'I think Tim Scott cares about minority rights.' And then, and here's the pretty shocking part, the more senior colleague said, 'Let's check with Senator Schumer before we run it,''' she continued.

The junior colleague did not check with Schumer, and the story was shelved.

Scott told Weiss he was disappointed to hear it, but ''I am not surprised to hear that. You have to remember that The Washington Post fact-checked my life,'' he said.

Scott is seeking reelection in November.