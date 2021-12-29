×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: schumer | harry reid | statement

Schumer Pays Tribute to Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Chuck Schumer speaks during a ceremony.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a ceremony for former U.S. Senator Bob Dole as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 9. (Sarahbeth Maney - Pool/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 06:33 AM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is paying tribute to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, who died at age 82 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I have ever met," Schumer said in a statement. "He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help. He was a boxer who came from humble origins, but he never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class."

Schumer added that Reid was not just a friend, but a mentor to him.

"He was my leader, my mentor, one of my dearest friends," he said. "He’s gone but he will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every single day."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is paying tribute to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, who died at age 82 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. "Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I have ever met," Schumer said in a statement....
schumer, harry reid, statement
150
2021-33-29
Wednesday, 29 December 2021 06:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved