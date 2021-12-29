Schumer Pays Tribute to Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is paying tribute to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, who died at age 82 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I have ever met," Schumer said in a statement. "He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help. He was a boxer who came from humble origins, but he never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class."

Schumer added that Reid was not just a friend, but a mentor to him.

"He was my leader, my mentor, one of my dearest friends," he said. "He’s gone but he will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every single day."