Schumer: Stop Deporting Haitians

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling for the Biden administration to stop deporting Haitians found along the southern border.

Schumer made his remarks in a tweet and a speech on the Senate Floor.

In the tweet, he wrote:

"The images of inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants by Border Patrol—including the use of whips—are unacceptable They are fleeing violence and natural disaster and seeking protection in our country The Administration must uphold our refugee laws and stop Title 42 deportations."

In his Senate speech, Schumer said the decision to return them to Haiti "defies common sense," according to The Hill.

"I urge President Joe Biden and (Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws," Schumer said.

The Hill noted Title 42 is being used to justify the expulsions. It said the provision in the federal health law permits the expulsion of immigrants without giving them an opportunity to apply for asylum.

The U.S. is already flying Haitians found under a bridge in a Texas border town back to their homeland, The Associated Press reported.

Over 320 migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on three flights Sunday, six flights were expected Tuesday.

The AP also noted that the U.S. plans to begin seven expulsion flights daily on Wednesday — four of them to Port-au-Prince and three to Cap-Haitien.