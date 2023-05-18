×
Senate to Recess, With 24-Hour Return Notice, Amid Debt Talks

(Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 18 May 2023 01:46 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that lawmakers from his chamber should be ready to return to Washington on 24-hours notice during next week's recess, as debt ceiling talks make progress toward a possible deal to avoid default.

Schumer issued the notice as he announced the Memorial Day recess would go ahead.

He appeared optimistic about a deal, telling reporters that  "we're closer to our responsibility to preserve the full faith and credit of the United States."

