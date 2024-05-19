Schumer: Senate to Vote on Border Bill This Week

The Senate will vote this coming week on a border security bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday, even though the legislation has no chance of passing, Punchbowl News reported.

The New York Democrat, who has been teasing the legislation for weeks, has been clear that his party views this as an opportunity to boost vulnerable Democrat incumbents by drawing a contrast with Republicans on border security.

The move, which revives a bipartisan compromise that collapsed in the Senate earlier this year, comes as President Joe Biden is getting ready to issue executive actions focused on the border that will almost certainly draw progressive ire, according to Politico.

Schumer said in a letter to senators Sunday night that he doesn't expect all Democrats to back the bill, which was originally negotiated in an attempt to garner more Republican support for a broader foreign aid agreement.

"We are hopeful this bipartisan proposal will bring serious-minded Republicans back to the table to advance this bipartisan solution for our border," Schumer wrote in the letter. "I will be honest: I do not expect all Democrats to support this legislation.

"Many of our colleagues do not support some of the provisions in this legislation, nor do I expect all Republicans to agree to every provision. But that is often how bipartisan legislation must be shaped when dealing with an issue as complex and politically charged as our nation's immigration laws."

Schumer went on in the letter to blame the GOP for the collapse of the original bipartisan legislation, writing that "back in January, the former president [Donald Trump] urged Congressional Republicans to kill the bipartisan bill, telling the world proudly to 'blame it on me.' The American people do not have the luxury of playing partisan blame games. They want bipartisan action to secure our border."