Schumer Told Biden He Should End Reelection Bid, ABC News Reports

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden in a meeting on Saturday it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his reelection campaign, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

Schumer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on the report.

ABC News said the one-on-one meeting took place at Biden's home in Rehoboth, Delaware.

"I sat with President Biden this afternoon in Delaware; we had a good meeting," Schumer said in a statement released on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a leading Democrat and close ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff, became the 20th congressional Democrat to publicly call for Biden to drop out of the race.

Democratic concern about the 81-year-old incumbent's ability to beat Republican challenger Trump, or to serve another four years in office, surged after Biden's halting June 27 debate performance.