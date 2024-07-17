WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: schumer | biden

Schumer Told Biden He Should End Reelection Bid, ABC News Reports

Schumer Told Biden He Should End Reelection Bid, ABC News Reports
(AP)

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 07:28 PM EDT

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden in a meeting on Saturday it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his reelection campaign, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

Schumer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on the report.

ABC News said the one-on-one meeting took place at Biden's home in Rehoboth, Delaware.

"I sat with President Biden this afternoon in Delaware; we had a good meeting," Schumer said in a statement released on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a leading Democrat and close ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff, became the 20th congressional Democrat to publicly call for Biden to drop out of the race.

Democratic concern about the 81-year-old incumbent's ability to beat Republican challenger Trump, or to serve another four years in office, surged after Biden's halting June 27 debate performance.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden in a meeting on Saturday it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his reelection campaign, ABC News reported on Wednesday.Schumer's office did not immediately respond to a request...
schumer, biden
150
2024-28-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 07:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved