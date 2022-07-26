Sen. Schumer: I'll Support Biden's Reelection Bid in 2024, If He Runs Again

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., went on the record Tuesday, announcing his support for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign in 2024 — assuming the 79-year-old president seeks a second term in the White House.

However, in that same discussion with reporters, Schumer declined any predictions as to whether Biden would secure the Democratic National Committee's nomination in two years.

"I have said if he runs, I'll support him," Schumer said about Biden, who's already the oldest president in U.S. history.

It's been 42 years since an incumbent president encountered a serious fight within his own party during caucus/primary season.

In 1980, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., often criticized the work of President Jimmy Carter during his presidential campaign, and — for a while, at least — was viewed as a viable threat to unseat Carter in the Democratic primaries.

President Biden could endure a similarly stealth challenge from a prominent Democrat in 2024, whether it's California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Texas politician Beto O'Rourke, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., or even Biden's own hand-picked running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

It's no secret why President Biden could incur a cluster of Democrat challengers two years from now:

His job-approval ratings — essentially across the board — are at or near all-time lows. Plus, the United States economy is on the verge of two consecutive quarters of a negative GDP number, which typically signals a "recession."

Here are two other examples of Biden's potential vulnerability, moving forward:

Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight have President Biden's job-approval averages at 37% and 38%, respectively.

However, a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll from this week lists Biden's approval rate at 27% among Iowans — the second-lowest rating of any incumbent president in survey history.

Reminder: Iowa represents the first state of caucus/primary season.

And for New Hampshire, traditionally the second primary state in presidential races, a University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite Poll has Buttigieg currently beating Biden, among likely Democrat voters in the 2024 primary.

For that poll, 17% would vote for Buttigieg today, 16% would favor Biden, 10% would support Senator Warren, and 10% would ride with Governor Newsom.

President Biden has consistently stated his intentions to run again, assuming good health.

As such, any whispers of him stepping aside or dragging his proverbial feet on 2024 would be unfounded, at this time.

The president is currently dealing with a "mild" case of COVID-19. On Monday, Biden's physician said the coronavirus symptoms have been "almost completely resolved."