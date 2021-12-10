Missouri AG Schmitt to Newsmax: Lawsuit Seeks Answers on Critical Race Theory Plan

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday defended the lawsuit he filed against a school district in connection with a faculty requirement to complete an anti-racist solo writing assignment, an oppression matrix, and a reflection video about police shooting victim George Floyd, telling Newsmax that the rule reflects the "incredibly divisive ideology" being pushed onto children.

"This is an incredibly divisive ideology that's being pushed down now to K through 12 education, the indoctrination for kids to despise America," the Republican official said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"This is something that should offend all of us."

Schmitt's lawsuit, filed against the school district in Springfield, Mo., alleges the district violated the state's "Sunshine Law" after failing to respond to a public records request for documents "relating to critical race theory and other terms," reports KATV in Springfield.

Schmitt argued in his petition that the district had tried to "avoid transparency on critical race theory in student curriculum and teacher training materials."

"America is this special place where we all believe that we're born with certain rights, and we can pursue our dreams," Schmitt told Newsmax. "We believe anybody can do anything and create, so to be indoctrinating teachers and staff and administrators and students with this divisive ideology of oppression matrix, and that color blindness is covert white supremacy, this stuff is nuts, and we have to start calling it out as nuts."

Schmitt said the documents he demands have already been leaked "so the stuff that we know about, it's bad."

"What are they hiding," he continued. "We want to get to the bottom of it, and we got to stop this. Why would they want to hide the curriculum from people?"

Schmitt also this week wrote a letter to President Joe Biden before his trip to Kansas City this week, where he pushed his Build Back Better spending plan.

"These ideas, I think are the creation of these D.C. cocktail parties, but in middle America, in flyover country where I'm from, in Missouri, they stink to high heaven," said the attorney general.

"The cost of gas has gone way up. The cost of groceries has gone way up. The cost of a used car has gone way up. I mean, you have a 40-year high now in inflation. This is making it much more difficult for families to make ends meet."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here