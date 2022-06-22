×
Sen. Lee Endorses Missouri AG Schmitt in State's Senate Primary

Eric Schmitt
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 June 2022 01:01 PM

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Tuesday endorsed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the state's crowded GOP Senate primary.

"As Attorney General, Eric Schmitt has been a relentless fighter who has taken action at every turn to stop the Biden administration's radical agenda," Lee said in a statement. "Eric Schmitt is the only candidate in Missouri's U.S. Senate primary that has the Conservative credentials needed to deliver Republican victories for our nation. He has my strongest endorsement."

A poll two weeks ago showed former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leading the field of Republicans vying for the party's nomination to succeed retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.

Greitens notched 26% of the vote in The Hill and Emerson College poll published June 8, followed by Schmitt at 20% and Rep. Vicky Hartzler at 16%.

Schmitt has the highest favorability rating of any GOP Senate candidate in the poll, with 56% of respondents saying they have a favorable opinion of the Missouri AG.

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 01:01 PM
