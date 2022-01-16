Missouri AG Schmitt: Biden Vax Mandate Shows He 'Doesn't Respect Rule of Law'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Sunday said President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates show he “doesn’t respect the rule of law.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Schmitt hailed a decision by the Supreme Court to block a federal mandate for vaccines at large businesses.

“Thankfully, we live in a country where a system of federalism, where the states created the federal government to be a government of limited powers, and we're going to continue to fight back and push back against this president who doesn't respect the rule of law,” Schmitt said.

According to Schmitt, the ruling is a “big win” for workers, the rule of law and individual freedom.

“People should be able to make these decisions themselves without being fired,” he said,

“I also think it stands for a much larger proposition of these agencies, we can't let them run wild here,” he asserted. “You can't try to fit an elephant into a mouse hole, is what one of the justices said. America's been the freest country in the history of the world. We believe in individual rights, and we believe that we spread out this power among the branches to protect individual freedom.”

Schmitt contends the fight with the Biden administration has been about “power and control.”

“They’re going to continue to do this. You watch, the things that he can't get done legislatively, he's going to continue to move forward administratively.”

He vowed he would also “push back” against federalizing elections.

“The good news here is the states are going to fight back to protect individual rights and help save this country,” he declared.

Related Stories: