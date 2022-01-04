Rep. Scalise: 'We Will Hold Big Tech Accountable'

Rep. Steve Scalise is blasting Twitter for going after elected Republican officials.

The Louisiana Republican on Monday tweeted: "If Twitter actually cared about 'misinformation' they would’ve banned the Chinese Communist Party. Or the Taliban. Or the Ayatollah. Or Dems pushing the Russia collusion hoax. But instead they choose to go after elected Republican officials. We will hold Big Tech accountable."

His comments came after Twitter suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter wrote in a statement. "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Greene, who can still tweet from her representative account, responded: "Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth. That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies. They can't successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth."

Facebook joined Twitter in cutting off Greene, delivering a 24-hour hold on her account for allegedly violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Former President Donald Trump reacted to the social media giants’ actions against Greene, saying: "Twitter is a disgrace to democracy. They shouldn't be allowed to do business in this country. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people. They don't deserve what's happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook."