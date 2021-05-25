Key GOP Leaders Slam Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust Comments

Republican leaders are starting to condemn GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison of Capitol Hill mask rules to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust while criticism grows about their silence over the weekend.

"Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling," House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement, reports CNN. "Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language."

Meanwhile, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., slammed Greene's comments through a written statement from his spokesperson, Lauren Fine, who said that the congressman "does not agree with these comments and condemns these comparisons to the Holocaust."

Her remarks also drew criticism from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who told reporters that Greene had uttered "once again an outrageous and reprehensible comment."

Greene, R-Ga., meanwhile on Tuesday morning argued that she hadn't actually compared the mask mandate to the Holocaust itself.

"I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years," the freshman congresswoman tweeted. "Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me. Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people. Why aren't they?"

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network's David Brody on the Real America's Voice TV show "The Water Cooler," the Georgia lawmaker attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and accused her of being a hypocrite after she asked Republican lawmakers to prove they had all gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations before she'd lift the House mask mandate. The Senate has already lifted its mask requirements.

"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said in that interview. "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

Greene later added several more tweets, Tuesday morning, saying the "attempts to shame, ostracize, and brand Americans who choose not to get vaccinated or wear a mask are reminiscent of the great tyrants of history who did the same to those who would not comply...And everyone feeding into it is allowing them to hide the truth, which is the disgusting anti-semitism within the Democrat Party."

Earlier on Tuesday, Republican and conservative critics slammed the GOP leaders for their silence and drew attention to Greene's latest tweets.

Meanwhile, Jeff Miller, a major backer of former President Donald Trump who helped bundle millions for his reelection campaign, hammered Greene in a tweet.

"WTF is wrong with you?" asked Miller, a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and member of US Holocaust Memorial Museum Council. "I think you need to pay a visit to the US Holocaust Museum. I'd be happy to arrange. Then maybe going forward you wouldn't make anymore disgusting, ignorant, and offensive tweets. If I'm wrong and you're not ignorant about Holocaust..then you are disgusting."

Miller has also served as a political advisor for McCarthy.