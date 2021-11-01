Scalise: Dems Don't Have Enough Votes for Spending, Infrastructure Bills

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is pushing for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package and the social spending bill as soon as Tuesday, but that day will come and go without a decision because the Democrats don't have the votes, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said Monday.

"Tomorrow will represent the sixth different time that Nancy Pelosi promised a vote," the Louisiana Republican told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings With Maria."

"I still think, like the other five, they are going to blow by it because they don't have the votes."

Meanwhile, even with the cuts in the bill bringing its $3.5 trillion price tag down by half, Democrats still have the "appetite to spend trillions and trillions of dollars of more money" at a time when voters are "revolting against the big government socialism because it's the leader of inflation," said Scalise.

"People are tired of all the inflation already," he continued. "I think they have real trouble getting the votes because they don't have a package to rally around."

He added that far-left progressives, or "socialists" are "running the show" in the House with their refusal to pass infrastructure legislation without also approving the spending bill.

"They are not getting everything that they want because Democrats in swing districts are realizing if they vote for this, they can't go back home and explain it on top of trillions of spending they've voted for," said Scalise.

"When you see gasoline over 40 percent higher, $5 a gallon in some places and you look at what is happening at the grocery store, 20 percent more for bacon, prices keep going up and they keep spending more money."

Further, he said, the nation's debt ceiling is about to be hit within the next few weeks, and the Democrats' answer is to keep raising the limit, which is "madness."

Scalise also commented on a new NBC poll showing that just 42 percent of Americans approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing.

"Those are devastating numbers for President Biden because it goes to his credibility in terms of the ability to deliver anything," he said. "His competence has become a real problem. When you poll the competence of President Biden on Afghanistan and so many other failures, domestically, people have lost faith in this president to do the job and his promises."

Biden, Scalise added, ran saying he'd work with all parties and bridge the divide, but he hasn't yet met with the House GOP leadership 10 months into his presidency.

However, former President Donald Trump met several times during his first term with the House and Senate leadership from both parties, said Scalise.

And now, Biden is in Europe speaking out on climate change when he and the other world leaders all flew on private jets to attend the G20 summit this weekend.

"China, the biggest emitter is exempt from this," said Scalise. "They are laughing at the United States and the world."