Rep. Scalise: Biden's Oil Plan Is a Political Gimmick

Rep. Steve Scalise says President Joe Biden’s order to release 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve is just aimed at distracting people from the administration’s "failed policies."

The Louisiana Republican’s comments came in a tweet on Tuesday. He wrote: "Biden releasing 3 days worth of oil from our strategic reserve is an unserious political move to distract from his failed policies.

"That reserve is supposed to be for real emergencies — not political gimmicks. This could've been avoided if he hadn't destroyed our energy industry."

Biden ordered the release of the oil in a move designed to help bring down energy costs. It was made in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including China, India, and the United Kingdom.

Former President Donald Trump also slammed Biden’s release of the oil, saying in a statement: "Is this any way to run a country?"