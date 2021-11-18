Rep. Scalise: Joe Biden Lying to America About Tax Hikes

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., says President Joe Biden is lying to America about tax cuts.

"Dems won't tell you this: Joint Tax Committee says about half of people making $1M+ get tax cuts from the Dems' bill. Making $50-$200k in 2023? You could get a tax hike. Biden promised "if you make under $400,000 a year, I’ll never raise your taxes one cent." That was a lie," Scalise said in a Thursday tweet.

Biden's social spending package would raise taxes on up to 30% of middle-class families, the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center said.

Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign promised not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year.

"Taking into account all major tax provisions, roughly 20% to 30% of middle-income households would pay more in taxes in 2022," Tax Policy Center senior fellow Howard Gleckman said.

"Among those with a tax increase, low- and middle-income households would pay an additional $100 or less on average. Those making $200,000-$500,000 would pay an average of about $230 more."