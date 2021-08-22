Sen. Ben Sasse: US Needs 'Light Footprint' of Troops in Afghanistan

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on Sunday declared the United States should have kept a “light footprint” of troops in Afghanistan.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Sasse blasted President Joe Biden for laying out a “false choice” on the U.S. troop withdrawal.

“The false choice that the president has laid out again and again and again for months has never been true,” he asserted.

“The choice has never been between zero troops and just withdrawing and giving the Taliban back a sanctuary to allow terrorists to plot attacks of international reach — or on the other hand, having 150,000 occupying ground forces.”

“We haven't had 100,000 troops in Afghanistan for a decade, so that was never the choice and that's always been false,” he continued.

"So that was never the choice, and that's always been false, we need an asset — light footprint but a forward deployment of special forces that can stop these kind of terror attacks," Sasse declared.

According to Sasse, the situation in Afghanistan has created a “hostage situation developing.”

“I don't think the American people fully appreciate the danger and the peril into which the president has put us,” he added. “One [rocket propelled grenade] taking down a plane onto that runway means we are stranded. The president needs to make sure that this hostage situation into which we are drifting, that the Taliban knows we will not stand for it.”

