Former Fed Prosecutor Launches GOP Bid to Unseat Letitia James

A former federal prosecutor with an extensive record of taking down terrorists, violent criminals, and international cartels is entering the race to unseat New York Attorney General Letitia James, the controversial Democrat incumbent and adversary of President Donald Trump.

Saritha Komatireddy, 41, is expected to officially announce her run for the Republican nomination Monday, joining a growing field of GOP contenders aiming to defeat James next November.

Komatireddy served more than 10 years in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, rising to chief of International Narcotics and Money Laundering, deputy chief of Appeals, and deputy chief of General Crimes.

Over those years, she helped prosecute al-Qaida and ISIS operatives, the Sinaloa Cartel, and some of the most violent and sophisticated criminals in the country.

"I've spent over a decade in the U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuting the worst of the worst," Komatireddy said, according to the New York Post. "Now I want to get the attorney general's office back to basics — protecting New Yorkers and locking up criminals."

"Under Letitia James, the AG's office has become preoccupied with partisan vendettas and lost sight of what matters," she added.

A Harvard College and Harvard Law School graduate and longtime Columbia Law lecturer, Komatireddy previously clerked for Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his time on the U.S. Court of Appeals. She is a married mother of four.

If she wins the Republican primary in June, she'll face James, 67, whose six-year tenure has been marked by high-profile political prosecutions and deepening partisan battles.

Republicans currently exploring runs include 2022 attorney general nominee Michael Henry and crypto attorney Khurram Dara.

According to Komatireddy, "nothing else matters" if "New York isn't safe."

"If elected, I'll focus every ounce of energy on protecting the people of New York — from Bethpage to Buffalo, Staten Island to Saratoga Springs," she said. "New Yorkers deserve an attorney general who puts public safety ahead of politics."

James rose to prominence through aggressive investigations of top political figures, including the probe that led to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual misconduct allegations.

Her most controversial move came with the civil fraud case against the president and The Trump Organization, which accused them of inflating asset values to secure more favorable loan terms.

A judge initially levied a staggering fine of more than $500 million, but a New York appeals court later tossed the penalty. Trump blasted the case as a political witch hunt.

Meanwhile, James herself was indicted by the Justice Department in October on allegations of mortgage fraud involving a Virginia residential property she owned.

The case was dismissed last week after a judge ruled that interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan lacked lawful authority to bring indictments, including one against former FBI Director James Comey.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has vowed to appeal the dismissal.