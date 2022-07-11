×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sarasota herald tribune | proud boys

Florida Newspaper Editor Apologizes for Column Defending Proud Boys

Proud Boys
Members of the Proud Boys are seen in front of the Oregon State Capitol building during a rally on Jan. 8 in Salem, Oregon. The rally, two days after the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., was held to demand "Justice for J6 Political Prisoners." (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 11 July 2022 02:38 PM EDT

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune made a mistake in publishing a column defending the Proud Boys, the newspaper's executive editor said on Monday.

Jennifer Orsi apologized to readers, writing in an editor's note that the newspaper "erred in publishing a guest column on our opinion page and website with the headline 'Attacking Proud Boys does disservice to caring parents,' " adding that "our editorial process failed to keep this column from being published as it appeared, which did not meet our standards."

The column defending the Proud Boys was published on Sunday, and the newspaper took it down from its website after receiving considerable criticism from readers, The Hill reported.

The opinion piece was responding to a June 24 guest column that criticized a member of the local school board for alleged connections to a local organization of the group.

Orsi said that the June 24 column "had criticized the author of Sunday's opinion piece, and an editor felt it fair to give her a chance to respond."

The executive editor stressed that "we strive to provide a broad range of views from our community, including opinions in opposition to those of our editorial board. However, the Herald-Tribune opinion page will not provide a forum for support of the Proud Boys, an extremist group that promotes white nationalist views, has been labeled a terrorist group by two countries and has top members under indictment on charges of seditious conspiracy in the January 6 Capitol attack."

Orsi stressed that "to do so is antithetical to our values as an organization and is outside of our responsibility to provide a fair forum for different points of view."

She added that the paper would from now on add an additional, higher level review "of the process for accepting and editing guest columns for publication."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune made a mistake in publishing a column defending the Proud Boys, the newspaper's executive editor said on Monday.
sarasota herald tribune, proud boys
299
2022-38-11
Monday, 11 July 2022 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved