Sarah Palin: 'Censoring Newsmax' Starts Socialist Agenda for America

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin came out swinging Sunday, expressing outrage over AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of Newsmax and suggesting the move "is only the start" of a socialist shift in the U.S.

The former vice presidential candidate took to her popular Instagram page to slam DirecTV, the satellite provider that deplatformed Newsmax last Tuesday night, denying the channel to more than 13 million homes.

"If you care about our Bill of Rights," Palin writes, "you must join the cause against this censorship!

"Censoring Newsmax is only the start in the socialist agenda to transform America. It's serious."

Call DirecTV to cancel at 877-763-9762

Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the nation watched by 25 million Americans, according to Nielsen.

Palin described Newsmax as a "FAIR" network and repeated that Newsmax was "being CENSORED."

Palin also remains popular among grassroots conservatives and among evangelical women.

Other Christian conservatives, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and the influential National Religious Broadcasters, have criticized AT&T/DirecTV for removing Newsmax.

Huckabee has said conservatives can easily switch from DirecTV to another service that carries Newsmax.

The removal of Newsmax is the second time AT&T/DirecTV in a year removed a conservative channel, deplatforming OAN in April of 2022.

Still, DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, most with low ratings and all getting hefty license fees.

Former President Donald Trump this week weighed in, calling AT&T/DirecTV's canceling of Newsmax "disgusting."

He urged supporters to cancel both DirecTV and other AT&T products, including their wireless and cellular services.

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a cost-cutting measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee of about $1 a year per subscriber, which would have made it one of the least expensive news channels on DirecTV.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy called AT&T/DirecTV's decision "a blatant act of censorship."

