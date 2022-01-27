Mayor to New Yorkers: If You See Sarah Palin, 'Get Tested'

New York Mayor Eric Adams' office is telling residents of the city to be on the lookout if they see former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as they move about town — they might want to be tested for COVID-19.

The Republican politician, who has said she won't be vaccinated against the virus, tested positive just as her libel lawsuit against The New York Times was to begin earlier this week, forcing a postponement.

''We encourage any New Yorker who came into contact with Sarah Palin to get tested, just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19,'' Adams spokesman Jonah Allon said, according to the Daily News.

Palin had been spotted eating at Elio's, an Upper East Side Italian restaurant, on Saturday night before her COVID diagnosis. She did not show proof of vaccination as required by New York law to get in, according to the Daily News.

But she was seen again on Wednesday night at the restaurant, this time seated outside, after revealing her positive test.

''Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,'' Elio's manager Luca Guaitolini said in a statement Wednesday night, according to Gothamist. ''In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. ... We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat civilians the same.''

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the libel trial can begin Feb. 3 if Palin has recovered by then.

She will be 58 on Feb. 11.

Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, has had COVID-19 before. She's urged people not to get vaccinated, telling an audience in Arizona last month that ''It will be over my dead body that I'll have to get a shot.''

When he announced that Palin had gotten a positive result from an at-home test, Rakoff said: ''She is, of course, unvaccinated.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.