Sarah Huckabee Sanders Raises $12.8M for Arkansas Governor Campaign

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has raised nearly $13 million since launching her Arkansas gubernatorial candidacy, it was announced Tuesday.

Sanders, the only Republican in the race, tweeted a message with an image showing "$12.8 million total raised."

"Our campaign's record-breaking support across the state is a testament to the leader Arkansans want — one who will invest in our kids’ education while ensuring parental control, create higher paying jobs, and keep our communities safe," Sanders tweeted.

Sanders' tweet also thanked "more than 87,000 donors across the state and nation."

About two-thirds of the campaign funds were raised outside Arkansas, with $4.4 million of the donations coming from nearly 11,000 Arkansans, according to a Sanders campaign release.

The announcement said Sanders, the press secretary under former President Donald Trump, has $7 million in cash on hand.

"Clearly this message of opportunity for all is resonating, and together we will make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family," Sanders said in the campaign release.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, both Republicans, ended their bids for governor, leaving Sanders as the only GOP candidate, KARK reported.

After Rutledge exited the race in October, Sanders received endorsements from prominent state officials including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and John Boozman, R-Ark.

Hutchinson is term-limited and unable to seek reelection in 2022.

"I've known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service," Hutchinson said in a statement. "Sarah has earned the Republican nomination, and I'm delighted to endorse her for governor."

Sanders, daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, R-Ark., raised more than $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Huckabee is expected to oppose one of many Democrat primary candidates — Dr. Anthony Bland, businessman James Russell, nuclear engineer Chris Jones and businesswoman and civic leader Supha Xayprasith-Mays – and Libertarian candidate Ricky Harrington.